Jessica Biel flashed a perfect figure just 2 months after giving birth

Justin Timberlake’s wife boasted a slender figure in a nude Fendi jumpsuit with a dark print. The actress complemented the image with high patent leather boots with stilettos. The star let her hair down and did moderate makeup in warm colors. Jessica joked that in the same outfit she recorded self-tests for the Tom Hooper musical. “I first wore this jumpsuit a year ago at the Toronto Film Festival, and then did what every actor did at that moment,” she recorded the auditions for “Cats,” Beal signed the publication with humor.

Jessica’s followers were delighted with her excellent physical shape. Many noted that they were delighted with how quickly the star regained her figure after the birth of her second son, which became known in mid-July.

“You look luxurious”, “What a bold image”, “How can you have such a figure,” “You are the best,” “Justin is very lucky,” the followers commented.

Recall that the star spouses last year were at the center of the scandal because of Timberlake’s behavior while intoxicated. The artist allowed himself to flirt with a colleague on the set, and the very record of their “date” became public. After the incident, the singer publicly apologized to his wife and noted that there was no intimacy between him and the other woman.

