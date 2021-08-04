Johnny Depp unexpectedly spoke about the kiss with Keira Knightley in “Pirates of the Caribbean”

The legal battle of the former spouses, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, should continue with another major case, which is expected to significantly reveal the details of the star couple’s personal life.

In Depp’s case, The Hollywood Reporter noted, the actor will have to share “all the empathetic recommendations” with his former partners, including Angelina Jolie, Marion Cotillard and his co-star.Pirates of the Caribbean“, Keira Knightley.

However, it has not been officially confirmed that he was dating any of the aforementioned actresses, so Variety rummaged through the entire network in search of any leads. In a new article, the publication referred to the actor’s old interview with the Evening Standard, in which he called his kiss with Keira Knightley in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”“ Awkward ”due to the significant age difference.

Kissing someone you don’t have a romantic relationship with is always awkward, but the fact that Kira is 20+ years younger than me made the moment endlessly awkward. However, she was good about it and we did what we had to do.







Curiously, Amber Heard is a year younger than the British actress, and she was in her twenties when she started a relationship with Depp. In turn, Keira Knightley did not find the kiss with the performer of the role of Jack Sparrow awkward, as TMZ spoke about at the time.

In fact, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better kissing scene with Johnny Depp, I think the 14-year-old version of me screamed with pleasure. It was delicious! What more could a girl want? I have Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom and I can kiss both. This is amazing!

Knightley was 17 when she starred inCurse of the Black Pearl“2003 year. The second part was filmed in parallel with the third, which was released in 2007. Ten years later, the actress returned to her role as Elizabeth Swann in “Dead Men Tell No Tales“, Where her character appeared in a cameo. However, it is unlikely that we will see the actress in the upcoming relaunch of the franchise.