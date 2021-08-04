Jolie has the opportunity to sue the children from Pitt: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has the opportunity to sue Brad Pitt for joint custody of five minor children. Writes about this BBC News.

Judge John Uderkirk, who ruled that Pitt was entitled to joint custody, was dismissed from the case. Jolie then filed an appeal, which the Californian court agreed. The reason for the removal of Uderkirk is the concealment of business relations with Pitt’s lawyers. The California court ruled that this was an ethical violation that would cast doubt on the judge’s impartiality.

BBC News notes that after Jolie’s “small” victory, a legal battle for five children may resume.









The Hollywood actor achieved joint custody of the children from his ex-wife at the end of May. The artists’ legal proceedings lasted almost five years.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. She decided to go for it because of disagreement with Pitt’s educational methods. The reason for the separation was a quarrel in a private jet, during which a drunken actor hit his eldest son Maddox, but this information was not confirmed.

Pitt and Jolie have three adopted children: Maddox, Pax and Zakhara. In addition, the former spouses have three biological children: Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.