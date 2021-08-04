Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter’s outfit in Cannes sparks controversy

16-year-old Hazel was published with her father – cameraman Daniel Moder. The teen made her debut at the event in a long, light yellow dress with a loose fit with lace trim and black leather pumps with voluminous soles. Hazel’s hair is tied back and there is no makeup on her face.

Readers of the publication began to discuss the appearance of Roberts’ daughter. Some users found her outfit old-fashioned. “She seems cute, but give her normal clothes.” “She could at least iron her dress and comb her hair. It looks like she picked up the outfit from the floor right before going out. ”“ Such an old-fashioned dress and shoes, ”“ Poor girl put on a bag, ”they wondered.









Others began to praise Hazel’s image. “It’s nice to see that a 16-year-old is dressed and behaving according to his age!”, “What a beautiful girl!”, “She is wonderfully dressed for her 16 years old. Looks great. ”“ Hazel’s nose and forehead are just like her mother’s. Nice to see that she’s not dressed like the Hollywood It Girl. The girl looks down-to-earth and sweet, ”the users commented.

Earlier in July, Italian actress Monica Bellucci and her 16-year-old daughter hit the cover of fashion magazine Vogue in low-cut dresses. In the photo, the 56-year-old actress poses with the young Deva Kassel, both in black satin Dolce & Gabbana dresses and tights of the same color.