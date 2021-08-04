Julia Roberts fans outraged at new son video















Fans have accused the 53-year-old actress and her husband of mistreating children.









Usually the star of “Pretty Woman” does not like publicity and rarely uploads personal publications to the Network. This time her husband Daniel Moder decided to share a piece of family life. He delighted subscribers with a morning video of his son Henry riding a skateboard on his way to school. However, many users were concerned about the safety of the teenager, as he rode on an empty roadway without a helmet. “Morning Ride,” Daniel captioned the short video.

While many fans noticed the impressive mountain rear view and began to admire it in the comments, others chided Julia and her husband, asking, “Where is his safety helmet?” Many asked to pay attention to this: “I would be worried about what happens around the corner!”

Recall that 13-year-old Henry is the couple’s youngest son. The couple also have 16-year-old twins Hazel and Finneas.

Photo:Instagram / Global Look Press

