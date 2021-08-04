Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel became parents for the second time

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Last night, Western media reported on the addition to the family of 39-year-old Justin Timberlake and 38-year-old Jessica Biel. The Daily Mail has shared exclusive information. According to journalists, the couple’s son was born earlier this week, and now Jessica, along with Justin, a newborn baby and five-year-old son Silas, are hiding from journalists in their home.

The publication clarified that Bill’s mother, 65-year-old Kimberly, spent most of the week with her daughter and newborn grandson. A friend of the family shared this information with journalists. She also specified the gender of the baby. Neither Justin nor Jessica have yet made any official comments on the rumors of the addition to the family.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

This news came as a real surprise to the fans of the star couple – most of them had no idea that Bill was expecting a baby. The last time Justin and Jessica appeared in public in early February, and then the actress did not even have a hint of a rounded belly. In early March, Beal published several pictures from her birthday, in which she posed in a loose tunic that hides her figure – at that time, according to journalists, Beale was four months pregnant.

After that, the celebrity couple on Instagram mostly shared archival images, and the entire self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic practically did not leave their home in Montana and did not fall into the lenses of the paparazzi.

The addition to the family of Justin and Jessica happened 8 months after the scandalous incident in the bar, which almost led the couple to divorce. Then the singer spent time in the company of his colleague on the set, Alisha Weinwright: in the pictures of the paparazzi, Alisha stroked Timberlake on the knee, and he held her hand. Later, Justin made a public apology to his wife, said that he was drunk that evening, and admitted that he was ashamed of his behavior. According to insiders, after the incident, Timberlake did everything possible to restore his wife’s trust: he presented her with flowers, made surprises and showered her with compliments. To cope with their marriage problems, the couple also visited a family counselor.









Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel with their son Silas