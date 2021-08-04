Justin Timberlake plans first romantic trip with Jessica Biel after relationship crisis

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

For the past few months, 39-year-old Justin Timberlake has only been trying to regain the trust of 38-year-old wife Jessica Biel after a scandalous evening in a bar, which the singer spent in the company of his co-star Alicia Weinwright. The singer showered her with bouquets, gifts and compliments, and recently began planning their romantic getaway in one of the tropical countries.

Justin only wants to spend a beach holiday with Jessica. There he wants to once again celebrate her birthday and be alone with her a little,

– told an insider to Us Weekly, adding that the star couple found it extremely difficult to plan a romantic trip due to busy work schedules.

Recall that in early March, Jessica Biel celebrated her 38th birthday. On this occasion, the actress threw a pajama party, the main star of which was her husband Justin. According to sources close to the couple, at the holiday Timberlake entertained all the guests and did everything to make Jessica feel absolutely happy:

Justin danced, made everyone laugh and literally idolized Jessica.

In the microblogging, the singer left a touching declaration of love for Jessica – in it he jokingly thanked his wife for staying with him, despite all his shortcomings:

Every day with you is a new adventure! Thank you for putting up with me when I don’t smell good after playing golf or just don’t smell good! My love, you are the best of the best! I adore you.









Recall that the crisis in the relationship between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel began after a photo and video was published in the media in November 2019, in which Timberlake was captured with his partner in the film “Palmer”, 30-year-old Alicia Weinwright : in these frames, Alisha gently strokes Timberlake on the knee, and he holds her hand. After the incident, Justin admitted that he was drunk and repented of his behavior. The singer has also publicly apologized to his wife Jessica Biel and is now doing everything to regain her affection.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel with their son Silas