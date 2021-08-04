Kate Middleton and Prince William exchanged jokes with Emma Stone ahead of the Cruella private screening

“So this is what happens when I’m not around ?!”







Legion-Media

Prince William and Kate Middleton











The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched Cruella two days before its official premiere. Prince William and Kate Middleton put on an open-air film screening at Holyrood Palace, where they stayed on their tour of Scotland. The spouses were accompanied by employees of the National Health Service, for whom the event was organized.









A couple of days before the show, William and Kate phoned the film’s stars – Emma Thompson and Emma Stone, who told the couple about the filming in central London. The 32-year-old actress had to circle her motorcycle right in front of Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth.

“We should have stopped you, Emma. It’s very dangerous, ”joked William. “I know! I really got away with it. Incredible, ”said the Oscar winner, who recently became a mother for the first time.

The heir to the throne also told the actresses about his visit to the nursing home, where 96-year-old Betty McGee asked him to kiss her on the cheek. “So this is what happens when I’m not around ?!” – played along with his wife Kate.

The Cambridges arrived at the special show in a 1966 Land Rover that once belonged to the late Prince Philip. Elizabeth II’s husband was a big fan of this brand of cars. At a farewell ceremony on April 17, the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was taken to St George’s Chapel in a Land Rover he commissioned.