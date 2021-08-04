Kendall Jenner knows all about men’s wardrobe: learning from a model to dress stylishly

Talk about gender-neutral fashion will definitely not stop in the near future. On the contrary, the idea of ​​”asexual” clothing is becoming more and more entrenched in society. While guys are borrowing heels and dresses from ladies (think of the outfits of guests at the recent Brit Awards 2021), girls are borrowing what every man has in his wardrobe.

Of course, you have heard about this more than once before: your friends complain that cool T-shirts can only be found in the boys’ section, and your beloved has long since stolen your favorite sweatshirt. Well, here this trend has a serious reinforcement in the person of Kendall Jenner, who is ready to teach a few lessons to any blogger talking about masculine style.

Over the past two months, the model has managed to hit the paparazzi lenses more than once. Virtually every Kendall outing during this time is the perfect example for a basic men’s wardrobe guide. Check out this set: gray loose-fitting trousers, patent leather loafers, beige cardigan are the standard minimalist set. You don’t have to expose your belly: just replace the cropped top with a regular ribbed T-shirt. Rejoice: Jenner gave you a versatile outfit for the warm season.

If you don’t like cardigans, and you don’t dare to wear T-shirts yet, then here is another cool look. We think you already have a white shirt in your wardrobe (and if not, then it’s time to buy several models), but a knitted vest can be found without any problems in any online store. Add khaki wide leg pants and loafers to the set (Kendall wears them with ribbed socks – we applaud her choice). The only thing missing is the accessories: don’t forget to buy sunglasses for the summer.









We know that many of you prefer rich black to the seven colors of the rainbow: Kendall Jenner tried her best here too. A dark jacket (it’s generally difficult to do without it), straight trousers (it can be a model made of leather, or a variant from a mixture of wool and cotton), leather boots (loafers are your salvation), a basic top or T-shirt – it seems that nothing could be easier. But the model only needed to be inspired by the fashion of the 1990s and put a couple of basic elements together.

But perhaps the most appropriate outfit for the upcoming season is Kendall’s white and beige set from the fresh The Row collection. Everything is perfect in this look: wide-leg trousers with tucks, an oversized shirt, and leather flip flops. Look, Jenner even chose such a mask to make the accessory look perfect with the light combination. We are sure that now you will definitely agree that clothes really have no gender.

