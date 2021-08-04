Kim Kardashian in reality admitted why Kanye West is not suitable for her

Thoughts about marriage to Kanye West, Kim voiced in a dialogue with her mother, Kris Jenner. Waking up in the morning at the age of 40, she says, wants to feel “completely happy.” She also admitted that she would go to a psychotherapist to cope with problems.

By the way, Kim Kardashian revealed the reason for the divorce from Kanye West

Let me work on myself and see where I am – this is why I am so excited. I wake up at 40 and realize that I just want complete happiness,

– said Kim.

“I know total bliss is an incomplete reality, but if I can have most of it, that’s all I want. Wherever it takes me. I just want my pure happiness, so I work to understand It just seems to me that I worked so hard in my life to achieve everything I wanted, and I met my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I could have imagined, “continued upset Kim Kardashian.

In a conversation with her mother, the woman also recalled the loneliness in the relationship, when Kanye West left for Wyoming, and she stayed in Los Angeles.

I have no one to share my life with. Like, yeah, it’s obvious, there are my kids and everything, but I’m just going to sit here and think, “Okay, my kids satisfy me, but am I okay?” I never thought that I was lonely … I always thought it was okay, I can only have children, my husband is moving from state to state. And I’m just on this trip with him, and it was fine with me, but then, after I turned 40 this year, I realized: “No, I don’t need a husband who lives in a completely different place than me.” … I thought: “My God, that’s when we get along better,” but then I got sad, and now I don’t want it,

The woman added.









In the end, Kim confessed that she was grateful to Kanye West for all the experience she had with him in marriage, but this could not continue. She wants her to have a common vision of life with him, but this is not. She also emphasized to her mother that at that time she was not yet ready for the final decision, probably it was about a divorce, but she promised her that she would definitely be happy in any case.

How Kim Kardashian is going through a divorce from Kanye West