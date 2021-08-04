Kim Kardashian knew about Kanye West’s relationship with Irina Shayk – media

Four months after filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian is not worried about her ex-husband Kanye West’s romance with top model Irina Shayk. Writes about this edition of US Magazine.

The romance of ex-husband Kim Kardashian and the Russian model was rumored after they spent a vacation in France, timed to coincide with Kanye West’s birthday. A couple was spotted in Provence. There, Kanye celebrated his 44th birthday. They walked around the hotel and chatted sweetly. American tabloids claim that celebrities are dating.

According to sources, the rapper has been secretly dating Irina Shayk for several months. But the most interesting thing is that Kim Kardashian herself was almost the first to find out about the relationship between her ex-husband and the model. Oddly enough, the socialite is not against their romance.

“Kim knew that Kanye and Irina were dating. She doesn’t mind it because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after breaking up with Bradley Cooper“, – the newspaper writes.

By the way, Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk often crossed paths at social events and fashion shows, but they were never close. Despite this, the mother of many children respects the model, as she approves of her behavior after her divorce from Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.







