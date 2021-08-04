Kirkorov and Morgenstern against: The crisis in the domestic show business

Philip Kirkorov, Danya Milokhin and Dava at the Muz-TV award ceremony

Five days have passed since the Muz-TV awards were presented, and the scandals around him do not subside.

Musicians are creative people, which means they are mostly emotional and impulsive. Conflicts in the Russian show business have flared up here and there for decades. One star spoke sharply to the other, she answered … It even came to fights. And this is not surprising – the competition is tough.

Of course, we can say that Morgenstern’s demarche is an ordinary fuss against the background of a generational conflict. The young and impudent performer haipanul, having run over the “old men” who occupied the musical Olympus with their pops that smelled of mothballs. But then what to say about the harsh statement of Diana Arbenina? By experience and age, she is definitely not from the camp of daring upstarts!

If Alisher (this is the name of Morgenstern in the world, if anything) doubted the adequacy of the choice of laureates and yelled obscenities how he felt about the award, then the leader of Night Snipers quite intelligently pointed out the genre one-sidedness of performances, vowing to continue to take part in such events. Where is Cord, where is Zemfira, where is at least “Bi-2”, – asks Diana. And it only remains to join her bewilderment: and the truth, where?

Finally, the last to date (but perhaps not the last in principle) battle between the pop king Philip Kirkorov and Natella Krapivina ended without really starting. “Oh, how it will backfire on you all! Nobody canceled the boomerang law “, – predicted the most experienced artist, who over the years in show business has proved his greatness and so many times has transformed and surprised that we have long taken it for granted.

And even he, probably, could not even think that his prophecy would come true in just a few hours: Svetlana Loboda, against the backdrop of the scandal, decided to break off cooperation with her long-term comrade-in-arms. Here, too, it is easy to lead away in particular: they say, Krapivina uttered nonsense, perhaps she was very drunk … But the problems are deeper, about what is better than Kirkorov in his angry speech, it is simply impossible to say.









To see the whole picture, it is worth adding here all the dirt that poured out on Manizha, who represented Russia at Eurovision, both before and after the performance. Yes, we are also not happy with the song, but only in terms of the creative component. Personalization, a flurry of hate – it was all highly unethical and just disgusting.

What are the problems? There is a whole complex of them. Globally, the depressive atmosphere is caused by the covid. Moreover, in general in society, and specifically in show business. Artists are losing huge amounts of money due to concert cancellations. And if the stars have savings, what about their teams? If you look deeper, it is ripe (and for a long time!) The need to revise priorities, an approach to the selection of not even performers and repertoire, but entire genres.

Rap has dominated popularity ratings for so long (individual performers easily collect stadiums, which from the pop industry, except for all the same Kirkorov, few people are capable of) that ignoring this fact is simply ridiculous. And for music channels and industry awards, it’s even criminal. Against this background, such “myopia” looks like lobbying the interests of those who with all their might cling to the day before yesterday.

It should be noted also the problem of publicity and the catastrophic misunderstanding of many media persons that in our time it is time to start thinking seriously about what you are saying. “The word is not a sparrow” – Our grandfathers said, but now something else is much more relevant: “The Internet remembers everything”… Yes, human memory is short, but there is always someone who “will not forget – will not forgive.”

So it’s not about who you love and who you don’t. The question is relevance. Unfortunately, in the domestic music industry (and not only), this has always been bad. And the inability to be in trend often turns into banal vulgarity and creative helplessness.

The newly proclaimed kings turn out to be caliphs for an hour, heroes of one song, because they really have nothing to say. And the track that lifted them to heaven is often secondary, and owes its success to illiteracy and lack of taste among the main audience.

And in the end, who is right and who is a real artist – time shows.