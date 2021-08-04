Kris Jenner on her family’s reaction to the transgender transition Kaitlyn Jenner: “It was a shock”

Caitlin and Kris Jenner

71-year-old Kaitlyn Jenner made the transgender transition back in 2016. In a past life, her name was Bruce, and she was married to Kris Jenner, in which they had two daughters – Kendall and Kylie. The changes in life did not affect Caitlin’s relationship with her daughters and ex-wife: they still communicate well, go out together and spend family holidays.

Caitlin and Kris Jenner

However, the news of Caitlin’s intention to make a transgender transition was not immediately accepted by her family. In a recent frank conversation with journalist Christina O’Neill, Kris Jenner admitted that this was a test for all members of their extended family.

We didn’t know how to digest this news. It was a shock that later became a reality. We had to accept this fact, force ourselves to look at some things differently and learn a lot of new things. I’m sure many fans of our reality show weren’t expecting this either and were initially embarrassed. The fact is that there are many ways to look at this process from many different angles,

– said Chris.

Chris and Bruce Jenner

Jenner added that this was just her initial reaction to the news, after which she quickly studied the issue and changed her attitude towards the situation. Chris clarified that her top priority at that time was children, so she tried to behave in such a way as not to injure them:

First of all, I am a mother, so it was quite difficult for me. I wanted to be the best parent and only do the right thing. However, I didn’t know what “right” meant in this situation.

Kris Jenner with daughters Kendall, Kylie and Kim Kardashian

Chris also said that she is now on good terms with Caitlin, and noted that they will forever remain close people, because they are connected by common children. By the way, Caitlin previously admitted that daughters Kylie and Kendall continue to call her their father.









All my children call me dad. Kendall was the first to ask how they should contact me now. And I answered: “Dad. I am your father and I will remain him until my death.” But what really shocks me is when they say in a conversation about me: “My dad is she …”. It’s really not that easy to use a different pronoun. Bruce raised them and Caitlin enjoys life with them

– shared Caitlin.

Kaitlyn Jenner with her daughter Kylie

Recall that Chris and Caitlyn Jenner were married from 1991 to 2013 and only in 2015 finally completed the divorce proceedings. Prior to that, Caitlin (at that time Bruce) had two more marriages, from which she left four children. Jenner is currently in a relationship with a 23-year-old transgender woman, Sofia Hutchins. Together they dream of children.

Kaitlyn Jenner with her daughter Kendall