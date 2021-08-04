Kylie Jenner bred subscribers to fake bags? About how I work

Kylie Jenner launched a unique giv where it distributes Louis Vuitton handbags. Are these fakes? Fraud? Let’s talk about how annoying pranks on Instagram work.

Here she is, a beauty, whose life more than 250 million followers aspire to, sitting surrounded by bags worth a fortune and ready to give all this to the participants of the drawing for following simple rules. She also promises to embarrass money with money, she does not mind for her beloved subscribers. Sounds great, but there is no trust! Will all this go to the lucky ones? Or has someone already paid for the victory?

It only takes “90 seconds” to log in and subscribes to dozens of orphan accounts. By the way, the question is: have you ever seen the very lucky ones who won at least something in these giveaways? Everyone just notices that the posts with all the information about the past competition disappear without a trace, as if celebrities did not want to please their subscribers. Again, it raises doubts.









Behind these distribution promotions, there are actually special services and their owners clearly do not want to shine. They only declare that the event is a form of “online advertising” and guarantees a high growth in subscribers. It was on such naive fools that Kylie and her homies in the May Saint Laurent draw gained 230 thousand new subscribers and significantly increased traffic on the website.

And now the insider info from a person who is directly related to this business. Celebrities are also making big money on this campaign. Here’s how it works: Each participant pays a curatorial company $ 25,000-50,000 to participate in this movement. They, in turn, pay the stars to be the face of the draw and to publish tempting posts. As a result, account participants get promotion and attention of subscribers, and one lucky winner is a Louis Vuitton bag and a wad of cash, and curator companies and stars get fabulous money.

In general, this is not really a fake or a scam. The website of the curatorial companies has a whole page with the happy faces of the winners of past competitions. This of course may seem like a kind of scam way to attract subscribers too, but it is not a real scam. In short, only those who are unlucky and who have wasted their time are in the span. And to participate in this or not is your business.