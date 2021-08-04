Kylie Jenner on self-care, business and sisters advice

Not so long ago it became known that now Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics are exclusively presented in Russia (by the way, you can read the analysis of products from her line in our material).

On this occasion, Russian Vogue interviewed her, in which she frankly spoke about the cosmetic empire, her favorite products and advice that her sisters once gave her.

Kylie Jenner, @kyliejenner

Career success

I could never have imagined that I would receive so many words of gratitude and love thanks to my two brands! I think in this matter it is very important to follow your own instincts and trust your instincts. After all, all this time I’ve been trying to make my way in the industry just by following my passions. I’m sure I couldn’t have created my own skincare line without the help of my wonderful team. But when it comes to designing each individual product and their branding, I always have a very clear idea of ​​how I want to see the end result.

About beauty tips from sisters and mother

My first self-care experience was definitely about washing my face. I went through my typical teenage years and needed a good and simple skin cleanser in the morning and before bed at the time. My mom and Kendall helped me a lot in finding what I needed, and ultimately cope with all the problems in this area.









My sisters told me to never neglect eye cream. And my mother was the first one who made me take up skin care at an early age. She always had her own favorites, which she shared – this is the person who taught all of us in the family to pay due attention to our skin.

About your favorite remedies

My cleanser, moisturizer, and coconut body lotion are some of my favorites. Washing your face should be a mandatory daily procedure, so you should choose a quality product. I love that the foam does not dry out my skin and it leaves it really clean and hydrated. And the face cream is good because it contains antioxidants and is ideal for preparing for makeup. As for the coconut body lotion, it smells insanely good, and my friends always compliment my skin and note that it is very soft. No one really has perfect skin, and it’s perfectly normal and natural that you get breakouts from time to time, especially after wearing heavy makeup or traveling, as I often do. But my Clarifying line often saves me, and the Clear Complexion Correction Stick does wonders for my face. The secret is in a gel serum with witch hazel, salicylic acid and tea tree oil. These components are just designed to specifically combat unwanted surprises on the face. A cleansing oil for the face is a great complement to my skincare routine when my skin is overworked or suffering from masking.