Lupus is back? Selena Gomez appeared in public with terrible bruises and a haggard look

Selene Gomez (Selena Gomez) was unlucky enough to know what “lupus” is, having experienced dire symptoms on herself. The girl has repeatedly said that she is sick with an incurable disease, the manifestation of which, of course, can be controlled, however, for this you need completely change the usual mode of life. The fans, knowing about the ailment of the star, expressed concern under her new post, where Sel, according to them, looks far from “5-plus”: huge bruises under his eyes, a tired and exhausted look, a dull look … “Has the lupus returned? She looks like she spent the night at the clinic. ” – commentators write to Gomez.









However, this is not the first time fans have noticed how Sel fights hard with Lupus. In September 2020, she demonstrated the application of her own brand Rare Beauty, applying products layer by layer and creating flawless makeup on her face. Video about the star appeared on the famous Vogue channel, but it was appreciated primarily due to the efforts of Gomez: each viewer noticed how the artist’s hands were shaking due to poor health, but she continued to work. “How painful it is to watch her fight this liner. Her hand is shaking even though the other is holding the mirror. ”“ It’s incredible how lupus has changed her. But the way she fights with her is a real inspiration. ”“ Her hands and voice are shaking so much. I hope she’s okay. “