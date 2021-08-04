Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kellu talk about their romance: “There is a real great love between us”

Megan Fox and Colson Baker

35-year-old Megan Fox gave an interview to In Style magazine and talked not only about the romance with Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kell, but also about the traumatic experience and raising children.

So, Megan told how she feels about the age difference with her boyfriend. Megan is four years older than Coulson. In an interview, she shared that she does not like it when this is often pointed out:

He is 31 years old, and I am 35 …. Nobody would even blink if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go to hell yourself. We would go to high school together. It’s so ridiculous that women are treated like that.

Before meeting Colson, Megan was going through a difficult period. Her condition was affected by the painful experience of the past. Because of her acting work, Megan was assigned the role of a “sex symbol” and a “dummy”, and films with her participation were harshly criticized by the audience. She was unemployed for a long time. Then, in early 2020, she changed her attitude towards criticism.

I had an incredible breakthrough and realized that I had lived for so long in a prison that I imposed on myself because I let other people tell me who I was or who I was not. I hid because I was in pain



– the star said frankly and continued the topic:

I promised myself that I would never again live a single day of my life in fear. Then I returned home and my whole life changed. I got divorced and started working more, doing other things. I ended up meeting Coulson and then everything literally exploded!



It looks a bit like a phoenix rising from the ashes

Fox shared.

Colson Baker also spoke about his relationship with Meghan in this interview:

It looks like Earth. When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When winter is the most stunning cold. Autumn and spring are a wonderful transition period.

Then he added about his beloved:

She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life. I just want people to understand that this is real. I don’t think people have the opportunity to believe in true great love, but this is exactly what is between us.

In an interview, Megan also touched upon the bullying that her eight-year-old son Noah is subjected to, who received from his parents the freedom to choose which clothes – female or male – he goes to school:

He hears from young children teasing him at school: “Boys don’t wear dresses!”









She urges her son to “be sure no matter what others say.” During a talk show appearance in 2019, Fox said that Noah is “really into fashion” and often wears whatever she wants to school, including dresses, despite negative reviews from her classmates.

47-year-old Brian Austin Green, Noah’s father, also supports his son in his choice.

Recall that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been married for 10 years. They announced the separation last spring. When Meghan introduced her new boyfriend to the public, Green was at a loss as they had yet to settle the divorce issues. But now he has already announced a new relationship.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly



Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green



Megan Fox with children



