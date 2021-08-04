Megan Fox spoke about raising three sons: “Every day is like a mixed martial arts tournament.”

Megan Fox with her sons

From ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 34-year-old Megan Fox has three sons: eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodie and four-year-old Journey. Yesterday, the star became a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she talked about how she copes with their upbringing.

Every day and all day, it’s like the UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts tournament. Forks are weapons. We need to live in a room upholstered with felt to keep everyone safe,

– the star joked.

At the same time, she noted that the children get along well and love each other, but they constantly fight.

They love each other. They are best friends, but the fight goes on nonstop because they have a lot of energy. They can even pull each other’s hair out

– added Megan.

After the separation of their parents, the children of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green stayed with their mother, but the actor through the court is seeking joint legal and physical custody of them. The couple’s divorce proceedings have been going on for six months, and so far there is no need to talk about its completion. As insiders say, Brian complicates things, while Megan wants to get it over with as soon as possible.



Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green with children

Fox has been dating rapper Colson Baker for a year now, and sources said she introduced him to her children. They approved of their mother’s boyfriend.









Meghan loves her boys and they will always be her priority. She’s very glad they accepted Coulson,

– shared the source.

The 31-year-old Colson has experience with children – he himself is raising 12-year-old daughter Casey from a previous relationship.