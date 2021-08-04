Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spent a day with children playing golf: new photos

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with their daughter Wyatt

Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, are slowly returning to their traditional family walks, which they went on almost several times a week before the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the star couple, along with their six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Dimitri, got into the lenses of the paparazzi in Los Angeles. They went to the park in full force to enjoy the game of golf.

Mila Kunis with her daughter Wyatt

Not only Ashton and Mila themselves, but also their son and daughter skillfully wielded the club that day. Star dad took on the role of teacher and calmly mentored the children, telling them how best to hit the holes with a small ball.

Now that quarantine measures have eased a little, the family finally has the opportunity to spend as much time as possible on the street and come up with a variety of entertainment for children. Before that, they practically did not leave the house for almost a year and spent all the time four of them in their mansion.

Ashton Kutcher with his son Dimitri

In her interviews, Kunis even jokingly called all members of her family codependent from each other and admitted that at some point she really got tired of such close communication with her son and daughter.

In our family, everyone is already codependent, so the pandemic only fuels this whole situation. And my husband and I were super addicted for about eight years, and during this pandemic, our children often asked: “Where are you going?”, And I answered: “To the bathroom.” We never parted. We were all in the house. Yes, it was really strange for them. They already forgot that we need to leave the house,

– said Mila.







