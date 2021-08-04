Mila Kunis fights drug addiction in the trailer for the movie “Good Four Days”

Mila Kunis in the movie “Good Four Days”

The first trailer for the new Netflix movie “Four Good Days”, starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close, has been released today on YouTube. The new drama by Rodrigo Garcia, known to viewers for his work on the films “Four Rooms” and “Mother and Child”, tells about the difficult process of fighting drug addiction and the obstacles that both the addict himself and his closest relatives.

Mila Kunis played a 31-year-old girl named Molly, who is addicted to opiates. Desperate to overcome this addiction alone, the heroine Kunis turns to her mother Deb for help, played by Glenn Close in the film. Despite the long years of her daughter’s addiction, Deb practically resigned herself to the fact that she could hardly be helped. She makes one last attempt to save Molly from drug addiction. Now they go through Molly’s breakdowns and breakdowns together and try to return to their family the trust and love that once bound them so tightly.

The film is based on true events and is based on an article by Washington Post journalist Eli Saslow entitled “How’s Amanda Doing? A Story of Truth, Lies, and American Addiction.” The film was first presented at the Sundance independent film festival in January last year. Viewers will be able to appreciate the premiere on the streaming service Netflix on April 30.









