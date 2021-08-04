Mila Kunis persuaded her husband to surrender a ticket to space

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher has returned a ticket to space flight to the company of billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.

This was reported by the Voice of America, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the famous Hollywood actress Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, convinced Ashton Kutcher that his flight was not a wise decision for a family with young children.

“When I got married and we had children, my wife actually convinced me that it was the wrong decision for a family to fly into space when we have small children. So I sold my ticket back to Virgin Galactic, ”Kutcher told Cheddar News.

However, he noted that he would still make the flight later.









The publication reminds that Kutcher was the 500th buyer of a ticket for a space flight with Branson’s company. He purchased it in March 2012 for over $ 200,000.

As Ukrinform reported, Branson successfully flew into space on July 11.

The VSS Unity rocket plane was delivered by the carrier aircraft to an altitude of about 15-20 kilometers. Then the rocket took the crew to a suborbital altitude of about 80 km, which scientists consider the border between the atmosphere and space.

For several minutes, the crew was in a state of weightlessness. After that, the rocket began to descend gradually and successfully landed.