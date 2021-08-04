Moby commented on the statements about the affair with Natalie Portman

American musician Moby talked to The Guardian about his dark past, including the scandalous statements about an affair with Natalie Portman when he was 30 years old, and she was 20. Recall that two years ago, the artist released a book in which he claimed that they were in a relationship, but Portman herself denied this, saying that Moby scared her with his courtship and in fact she was only 18 years old.

“I wouldn’t use that word. But then I lost control due to alcohol and drugs, and also behaved selfishly and incredibly inattentive towards family, friends, girls and colleagues, says Moby. “You know, you’re asking me to open a can of worms. It reminds me of one of my favorite chess moves that my uncle taught me, where you move the knight, which simultaneously checks the king and castles. There is no good answer here: one will be terrible, the other really terrible. So if you and I were playing chess right now, this would be the moment when I pick up the phone and pretend to have an urgent call. “

Source: The Guardian