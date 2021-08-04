Tanya Goncharenko. August 4, 2021

Oscar-winning Natalie Portman quits HBO’s Days of Solitude, which was supposed to be a film adaptation of the book “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante. – inform THR.

In Days of Solitude, Portman was supposed to play the lead role and act as a producer, but the actress abandoned the project before filming began.

Representatives of the actress explained this act as “unforeseen personal reasons” and declined to comment further.

HBO said after the departure of Portman that production of the project will not continue: "We are very sorry that we will not be able to show this beautiful story with our talented scriptwriter and actors. We sincerely thank our actors, producers and team for their enthusiasm and hard work. "









The picture should tell about Tess, the woman who had to give up her dreams of a stable family life and deal with the crisis that overtook her, after her husband left her.