Never Again: Actors Who Refuse Filming in Explicit Scenes – Leisure

It is believed that a good actor should be able to get used to any role, which is difficult to disagree with, and yet many artists over time (or at the very beginning of their careers) come to the conclusion that getting naked in front of the camera is not something they would like to practice. in their projects. Recently, the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” Keira Knightley announced that she no longer intends to participate in scenes that, even according to the script, require her to be naked. The artist does not want her sexuality to be conveyed “through the prism of a man.” We decided to talk about who, following Knightley’s example, is adjusting his contract.

Anna Kendrick

The actress is at the peak of her popularity and can afford to choose roles, the only thing Kendrick is not ready for during filming is full nudity. Anna believes that such scenes make it difficult to concentrate on the plot, and for an actress this is incredibly important. At the same time, Kendrick does not criticize his colleagues, who do not see anything wrong with shedding all their clothes in front of the camera.

Sarah Jessica Parker









It’s weird to hear claims of rejection of excessive sexuality from the main star of a show that is all about sex and its aspects. And yet, you can hardly find a Parker project, where the actress appears completely naked – Sarah sets a condition for the producers, which frees her from explicit scenes. The actress herself claims that it is not a matter of principles, but of banal self-doubt.

Scarlett Johansson

Incredibly seductive on the screen (and in life) Johansson immediately warns the team of producers and directors that there will be no erotic scenes with her participation in the film, although the actress is not shy. Scarlett has been of the opinion for many years that explicit scenes are not the most important thing that should be written in the script. The actress can be understood, because you never know how participation in too daring projects will affect your career.

Blake Lively

Like Anna Kendrick, Hollywood star Blake Lively is confident that too much emphasis on her body will only distract the viewer from the story unfolding on the screen. Of course, in the career of the actress there were roles that provided for the constant presence in a swimsuit, remember at least the thriller “The Shallows”, and yet the tense plot does not allow enjoying the ideal figure of the actress. As for the completely nude scenes, Lively states bluntly – she is not very interested in such projects.