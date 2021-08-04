Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Insider: They Are Inseparable, HELLO! Russia

In early January, it became known about a new stellar romance: actress and director Olivia Wilde began dating ex-One Direction soloist, and now a solo performer and actor, Harry Styles. A spark slipped between them on the set of Wilde’s Don’t Worry Sweetheart, where Styles plays one of the roles, replacing Shia LaBeouf, who was fired for indecent behavior, on the set. For the first time in the status of a couple, Olivia and Harry appeared at the wedding of his agent, where the artist introduced her as his girlfriend. Recently, a People source revealed that the couple’s relationship is taking it to the next level.

Harry Styles Olivia Wilde Olivia and Harry continue to film in Los Angeles. Filming was challenging due to COVID-19. She stopped the process several times in order to conduct universal testing. Olivia is a pleasure to work with. Despite all the interruptions, she remains calm and very focused. She is also very happy with Harry, – said the source, noting that the relationship between Olivia and Harry “seems very serious” and that they “spend all their time together.” After it became known about the couple’s romance, a number of media reported that 36-year-old Olivia broke off the engagement with 45-year-old Jason Sudeikis precisely because of Harry, but, as the insiders found out, the 27-year-old artist was not the reason for this separation.

Jason and Olivia broke up almost a year ago, and her new relationship came as no surprise. – said the source, while another insider clarified that “the chemistry between the actors began almost instantly” and that “Olivia attracted Harry with her sharp mind and independent character.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason SudeikisSudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011, a year later the actor proposed to the actress. The couple’s son, Otis Alexander, was born in April 2014, and in 2016 they had a daughter, Daisy. But their wedding was not destined to come true: in November last year it became known that the celebrities are no longer together. People, citing sources from the entourage of the stars, said that the gap occurred back in early 2020, and the actors decided to remain friends. This information was confirmed by an insider Entertainment Tonight, noting that there is “no drama” in their breakup.