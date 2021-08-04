price, name, photo – features

The wine brand Avaline, about which Channel 24 wrote, was founded by the star in the summer of 2020 with her friend Catherine Power.

Initially, the assortment included two organic dry wines – Spanish white and French pink. According to the brand, the wines contain no artificial additives and are great for vegetarians. The cost of one bottle of the first two Diaz wines in the United States was $ 24.

Diaz chose the name for her wine brand from among the names for newborns – this is how Avaline was born.









Cameron Diaz (right) is proud of his wine brand / Photo by Avaline

In September, the brand’s “piggy bank” was replenished with red French wine. Until it went on sale – the region of France where it is produced was not disclosed. It is known that “pure” wine is made from a mixture of environmentally friendly grape varieties Grenache and Syrah.

It should be noted that since the launch of the Avaline brand in July 2020, there have been sold about 120 thousand bottles white and rosé wines from Diaz.

Hollywood actress is very proud of the brand and calls his wine “pure”… Star Wine has been labeled as non-GMO and gluten-free, and is free from sugar, colorings, or artificial concentrates.