Rare Out: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the New York Premiere of “The Main Character”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Yesterday in New York took place the premiere of the movie “The protagonist” with Ryan Reynolds in the title role. To present a new project with his participation, the 44-year-old actor came along with his 33-year-old wife Blake Lively, and, of course, the couple became the focus of photographers. Spouses rarely go out together at normal times, and since the coronavirus pandemic began, for obvious reasons, they have practically ceased to appear in public at all.





On the red carpet, the couple remained true to themselves – Blake and Ryan joked a lot, laughed and looked very happy.

In public, the actress appeared in a shiny Prabal Gurung dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. True, they were not visible under the outfit. And Lively put them on just before going out on the track – she arrived at the Lincoln Center, where the premiere took place, in comfortable sneakers.





The movie “Protagonist” tells the story of a bank employee who suddenly discovers that his life is a video game, and he is the main character in it.

The spouses, who have been married for almost nine years, skillfully combine acting and parenting: the couple brings up three daughters and spends all their free time with them.

After the birth of her third daughter, Blake has not yet returned to work, so she completely and completely devotes herself to children. Nevertheless, Ryan always helps her with household chores and raising her daughters and always spends weekends with her family.











