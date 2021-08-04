Rupert Grint calls filming “Harry Potter” “suffocating”

The British actor began filming the famous franchise in 2000, and ended ten years later

Rupert Grint, best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the films about the young wizard Harry Potter, gave an interview in which he said that sometimes the shooting reminded him of “Groundhog Day.” But he liked it. Writes about this CNN.

Grint appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, and talked about working on films from 2000 to 2011.



Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in 2000 [+–]

“There was a time when it felt ‘stifling’, it was tough because it was filming every day for 10 years after all,” Grint said.









He admitted that many times he told himself to do something else, but the shooting did not end and he came back again.

“It was like Groundhog Day because it was the same scenery, the same people, but it was great. I loved it. It was a wonderful experience. Such a pleasant family atmosphere. It was always the same the team we grew up with, so it was a great place to live, “said the actor.

He admitted that he still had not seen all the Harry Potter films, but he reviewed the first film in the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone franchise twice.

“It seems to me too early. I can not completely abstract myself, and look all this in the eyes. Now that a lot of time has passed, I have a completely different view of this,” – said the actor.

Recall that Rupert got to the shooting by accident, he was not a professional actor and learned about the casting from the news. After filming, he starred a lot, but no film repeated the success of the Harry Potter franchise, which brought him fame.

His latest work was the horror series House with a Servant, which was released in 2019, and in January 2021, he announced that he was “tying up” with a film career and wanted to devote himself to his daughter. Since 2011, the actor has been dating actress Georgia Groom. In May 2020, they had a daughter, who was named Wensday.