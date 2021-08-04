Salma Hayek in a cut-out swimsuit delighted men









Fans were delighted with the new shot of Salma. The actress was showered with compliments. “The dream of many guys”, “Incredibly sexy!” Fantastic beauty “,” You have such an amazing tan! I want it too ”,“ Bomb ”,“ Pleasure for the eyes ”,“ The most beautiful breast! ” – commented on Instagram users.

Hayek’s looks and talent are admired all over the world. The star has fans not only in the USA and Latin America, but also in other parts of the world. Penelope Cruz’s girlfriend maintains an emotional connection with her audience. Yesterday, the actress congratulated her subscribers from India on the religious holiday of Diwali. On this day, a festival of lights is held in the country, symbolizing the superiority of good over evil. “Happy Diwali, my Indian friends!” – Salma turned to the followers.







Hayek is happily married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault. From a businessman, the actress gave birth to a daughter, Valentina Paloma. The girl recently turned 13 years old. A popular mother touchingly congratulated the heiress and showed her in infancy.

Salma also released her “pregnant” photo. The actress starred half-naked and “lit up” her big belly.

Hayek prides himself on his natural appeal and is not afraid to show off in front of the public without makeup. The star was photographed without make-up while walking through the orchard.







