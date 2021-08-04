Salma Hayek, Melania Trump and other stars who deny injections and plastic, but we do not believe them

“I am against Botox!” – Melania Trump admitted in 2017, and the imaginary room of cosmetologists who have been analyzing her face in glossy magazines for years exploded with laughter. In addition to the really great financial capabilities of the former first lady of the United States, her extremely meager facial expressions also speaks of her cunning. Well, if you look closely, a lot of new things will be revealed.

“Melania most likely did blepharoplasty with cantopexy, which changes the shape of the eyes to a more feline one,” says plastic surgeon and Ph.D. Lyubov Gower. – The temporal lifting helps to raise the angles of the eyebrows. There was probably a fat transfer from the cheekbones to the cheek area to tighten the middle third. Well, botox, of course. ”