Salma Hayek, Melania Trump and other stars who deny injections and plastic, but we do not believe them

I wish these celebrity stories about good creams that replace surgical procedures were true. But, unfortunately, we are women too. And we are not getting younger either. So you have to argue.
“I am against Botox!” – Melania Trump admitted in 2017, and the imaginary room of cosmetologists who have been analyzing her face in glossy magazines for years exploded with laughter. In addition to the really great financial capabilities of the former first lady of the United States, her extremely meager facial expressions also speaks of her cunning. Well, if you look closely, a lot of new things will be revealed.
“Melania most likely did blepharoplasty with cantopexy, which changes the shape of the eyes to a more feline one,” says plastic surgeon and Ph.D. Lyubov Gower. – The temporal lifting helps to raise the angles of the eyebrows. There was probably a fat transfer from the cheekbones to the cheek area to tighten the middle third. Well, botox, of course. ”
Even out of strong envy, Salma Hayek cannot be given 54 years, and this, by the way, is her passport age. The actress, of course, denies any manipulation, except for her grandmother’s recipes. And to be faithful, he scolds colleagues – supporters of the achievements of cosmetology.
“I would argue with the fact that Salma Hayek does not do Botox,” Yulia Shcherbatova, dermatocosmetologist, dermatosurgeon and chief physician of the Yulia Shcherbatova Clinic, told us. – Modern techniques allow you to preserve the very possibility of wrinkling your forehead when it needs to be done, for example, on the set of a film. Only everyday facial expressions are blocked, which ultimately form the picture of aging. Salma has practically no traces of wrinkles on her forehead in a relaxed state. Women who have never done Botox in 54 years look a little different. ”
We recently challenged the compatibility of Jennifer’s oily skin and pure olive oil. The latter, according to the star, saves her from the merciless speed of time. But if not butter, then what?
And here is the answer from the cosmetologist and dermatovenerologist Daria Rogoten: “Jennifer Lopez has repeatedly said that she loves photorejuvenation on the BBL apparatus. That is why she has no blood vessels and pigmentation on her face, and her skin is even and toned. Perhaps for the same reason wrinkles are not striking. ”
Among the star peers of Sharon Stone, there are not so many of those who have retained their natural features. However, in practice, naturalness requires even more effort than outright improvement. Although Sharon is persistently trying to convince journalists otherwise. “I see a circular SMAS facelift. Good luck. The lift also affected the neck. Both Sharon’s face and neck are in great shape. She just looks great at 62, ”says Lyubov Gower.
Being a reference point for many patients of plastic surgeons, Angelina corrects her appearance very carefully. Oddly enough, she attributes the positive changes to aging: this is not a transplant of Bish’s lumps, but with age, the volumes themselves moved to the right place. Yes Yes.
Here are Daria Rogoten’s assumptions: “Rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, eyebrow lifting – what immediately catches the eye. It can be seen that Angelina replenishes volumes with fillers in non-standard areas – whiskey, forehead area. The middle third has obviously been corrected: the cheekbones have become chiseled, and the cheeks are full. Perhaps these are fillers again or autologous fat grafts. There is a feeling that the quality of the skin is supported by phototherapy. ”