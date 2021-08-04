Salma Hayek spoke about the loss of roles due to racial discrimination :: Repost :: RBC Style

“From Dusk Till Dawn” star Salma Hayek admitted she was told “no” during auditions for the lead role in “Two Big Comedies” due to being Mexican

In an interview with the weekly Variety, the actress said that after moving to Los Angeles from Mexico in the late 80s, she dreamed of acting in action films and comedies. But that did not happen.

“They couldn’t even invite me to the casting. We tried very hard. I said I could do dramas, but what about romantic comedies and action movies? But for people from Hollywood I was just a “sexy Mexican”, ”the actress recalled.

“Subsequently, the directors told me that at the casting I was the best and they regret the decision, – said Hayek, – but at the time they knew that the studios would not take the Mexican in the lead role.”

The actress never revealed which comedies she was denied the lead role in.

She also spoke about sexism in the film industry: “If you are a woman and the film is extremely successful, they tell you that you are the favorite of the film, but all the credit for the boxing is still attributed to the guys. They don’t count how many people come to the theaters to watch you. “









In addition, Hayek shared information with Variety that she was sick with coronavirus and was almost dying. For most of 2020, she was recovering from a severe illness. The actress contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, but refused treatment in the hospital.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because I felt so bad,” the 54-year-old star admitted, “but I said,” No thanks. I’d rather die at home. “

Hayek spent about seven weeks alone in a London mansion. Already in April 2020, she returned to work. In the upcoming film, Gucci’s House, directed by Ridley Scott, she plays a clairvoyant convicted of assisting Patricia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) in organizing the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

“It didn’t take too long,” Hayek said. “It was the perfect challenge to get started again.”

In Chloe Zhao’s film “The Eternals”, the actress will play the role of the superhero archaeologist Ajaka. Interestingly, in the comic, Hayek’s character is a man. The actress admitted that she did not even think that she would ever star in a superhero movie.

“It never crossed my mind to do a Marvel movie. Suddenly I got a call: “They want to talk to you about the details of the new franchise.” I was shocked, “Okay,” I said.

Salma Hayek admitted that it is very difficult for women to act in action films.

“If you are a Mexican, a woman, and even my age … it seemed to me that I was being bullied. Worst of all, I was one of the first to receive an invitation to the casting. I held my tongue for so long, I could not share this with anyone. I was scared. Marvel tells you that you will take part in this film, but they will not let you see the script before they sign the contract. First, you negotiate and sign a document, while you cannot tell anyone about it, ”said the actress.

Salma Hayek is an American actress of Mexican descent. In 2003, she became the first Mexican woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. Hayek played the famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in Julie Taymor’s Frida (2002).

The actress will return to the big screen in the action comedy film The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife. The film also stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Morgan Freeman. The premiere of the picture in Russia will take place on June 16.