Selena Gomez blew up the stadium in the Champions League final

The performance of Selena, Marshmello and Khalid turned out to be very unusual!

On May 29, Selena Gomez performed the hit “Wolves” at the opening of the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, the first live performance of a girl in a long time. DJ Marshmello and performer Khalid performed with the singer. The guys definitely blew up the entire stadium!











The performance itself took place at the Portuguese stadium “Dragan”. On this day, Manchester City and Chelsea played against each other in the European Cup final. We are sure you have definitely heard of him!

The song that Selena and Marshmello performed with – “Wolves” – was released back in 2017. She, by the way, once occupied the first places of many charts! It is worth noting that the fans were amazed by the outfit of Gomez – the girl performed in a charming black bodysuit from Yves Saint Laurent.









By the way, last week Selena received as many as two awards at the Weibo Starlight Awards – for winning the nominations “Favorite Weibo Collaboration” and “Star Hall of Fame”. In addition, at the end of the summer we will still see Selena on our screens. The singer is starring in Hulu’s new comedy series Murder in One Building. We are already waiting for its release!

And if you have not yet seen the performance from the match, then we advise you to do it right now!

