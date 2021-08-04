Seven Emily Blunt films: a selection of tapes for mood

Fascinating and unpredictable thrillers, comedies, historical biopics, spectacular action films – here every film fan can find the perfect tape for the evening. On the 38th birthday of Emily Blunt, which she celebrates on February 23rd, we have selected some of the best works of the actress.

“Quiet place”

Year youcourse – 2018

IMDb rating – 7.5

If you are a horror fan, then Quiet Place is a great choice for your evening viewing. The actors filmed the tapes, often without using a single word, but this only added to the creepiness of the frames.

In the story, a couple with 2 children live on the outskirts of a small town in Texas. And there seems to be nothing special about this, but the behavior of the farmers indicates that something incomprehensible is happening in their home. It turned out that within the walls of the estate there are monsters who hate noise. And it is enough just to break the silence, as they rage and thirst for blood.

“Quiet Place”: watch the trailer

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Year youcourse – 2018

IMDb rating – 6.7

Planning to spend time with your kids? Then choose the wonderful film “Mary Poppins Returns”, which combines a touching story, music and breathtaking footage that will amaze both kids and adults.

It has been 20 years since Mary Poppins visited an American family. Now the nanny is returning to the already grown-ups Jane and Michael Banks, who are not going through the best stage in their relationship. What can it teach already established people? A lot, because we all often forget that much is not needed for joy and happiness.

“Mary Poppins Returns“: watch the trailer

“Girl on the Train”

Year youcourse – 2016

IMDb rating – 6.5

Every day, Rachel Watson travels by train to New York and passes her former home, where her husband still lives. Now he has a new family and a small child. However, Rachel’s attention is drawn to a completely different couple who seem flawless. One day, the main character sees a woman with another man, which disappoints her. After getting drunk at the bar, Rachel wakes up with bruises and has no recollection of what happened last night. And then with horror he hears the news that the beautiful stranger has disappeared without a trace.

Throughout the film, viewers do not leave the opinion that something is wrong in this story. The authors of the film “The Girl on the Train” gradually open the veil of mystery, keeping the intrigue to the last. Therefore, it will be extremely difficult to predict events for those who have not read the book of the same name.

“The Girl on the Train”: watch the trailer









“Killer”

Year youcourse – 2015

IMDb rating – 6.7

In Mexico, the sicario is a contract killer. At a time when the United States is fighting a tough fight against drug trafficking, a group of agents are sent to the border to solve a terrible case. To punish those responsible for the death of people, the main character enters the mission, not knowing what dangers await her.

The Killer is a classic example of Hollywood action. There are gunfights, corrupt police officers, and a woman fighting an influential cartel. Therefore, the audience will not be bored.

“Assassin”: Watch the Trailer

“Time loop”

Year youcourse – 2012

IMDb rating – 7.4

But the film “Time Loop” will help to see the near future, when the government will introduce a program that will completely exclude murders. Therefore, large corporations come up with a way to get rid of people standing in their way. Thanks to the time loop, they will send their victims to the past, where killers are already waiting for them. Everything goes according to plan, until the mercenary Joe accidentally finds out in his next victim. He is trying to save both himself in the present and himself in the future.

Emily Blunt played the role of Sarah, a farmer who is raising her son alone. And it is her character that will become the key in the movie “The Loop of Time”.

Time Loop: Watch the Trailer

“Reality-changing”

Year youcourse – 2011

IMDb rating – 7.0

Not a single event in our life is accidental. And if you don’t really believe it, watch the movie “Reality Changes”.

In the story, the successful politician David Norris meets the attractive ballerina Eli. But only he cannot continue his acquaintance due to strange circumstances. Afterwards, it turns out that reality is ruled by strange men in hats who make sure everything goes according to plan. But what if two people decide to break the idyll?

“Reality Changes”: Watch the Trailer

“The Devil Wears Prada”

Year youcourse – 2009

IMDb rating – 6.9

And in conclusion, we offer a tape that will definitely cheer you up and make you think. It’s about “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Miranda Priestley is one of the most famous women in the fashion industry. She is the gloss editor and a welcome guest at all social events. And this business lady cannot do without assistants. One of them is the provincial Andrea, who did not even think that her dream job would change her whole life so dramatically. At the same time, a girl who achieves what she wants will think about the price at which everything is given to her.

“The Devil Wears Prada”: Watch the Trailer