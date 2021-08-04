Sister Kim Kardashian broke the fence with a hammer for the sake of her mother’s friend: Home: Habitat: Lenta.ru

American supermodel Kendall Jenner took part in the arrangement of the site where her mother’s friend lives. During the rebuilding process, the star broke a wooden fence with a hammer. The next episode of the Celebrity IOU show on HGTV Home & Garden will be dedicated to the transformation of the courtyard.

Related materials Destination. Endless fields, debts and crispy chicken: how the world’s most beautiful McDonald’s appeared







The model participated in the program along with her sister, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner. The relatives came to the house of their friend Chris Lisa. The women met 42 years ago and consider each other a family. In 2020, Lisa’s husband passed away, and it was difficult for her to get over what happened. “I didn’t know how to live on,” Lisa shared. According to her, Jenner supported her during a difficult period. Soon, Lisa renovated her small house in southern California, but the budget was not enough to renovate the garden.

Jenner and her daughters turned to the hosts, brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, and a professional designer. During the work, Lisa left home. The family took part in clearing the site: Kendall mastered an excavator to punch through concrete slabs, and Chris used a jackhammer.

While Liza was absent, a road to the house and a pool with sun loungers were equipped on the site. There was an area with a fireplace and a barbecue area with a bar and refrigerator. The area was planted with trees. Seeing the result of the transformation, Lisa burst into tears. “I think it was a gift for myself, as I was able to do it for Lisa. She will have new memories, and she will be able to start all over again, ”said Kris Jenner.

In May 2020, Star Renovation featured Hollywood actor and Avengers star Jeremy Renner. He renovated his mother’s house in Los Angeles. In the process, inside the house, they broke the wall between the kitchen and the dining room, increasing the cooking space, and equipped an additional bedroom. Seeing the result of perestroika, the actor’s mother burst into tears of happiness.