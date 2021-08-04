The Morning Show Season 2 – Jennifer Aniston Teaser: Video

Streaming service Apple TV for the first time released a trailer with announcements of new projects, in one of which viewers recognized the heroine Jennifer Aniston. Fans of the series have been waiting for the continuation of the series for more than a year, the filming of which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly “Friends: Reunion” in Ukrainian: how the “old” voices returned to the characters in a new episode

In January 2021, the actress posted photos with her stylist Chris McMillan on her Instagram. In the photo they are posing in the actress’s dressing room. In the caption to these photos, Jennifer revealed that they have finally returned to filming the second season of the show.

The premiere of the first season of the series took place on November 1, 2019…

What was shown in the teaser for The Morning Show

Viewers can only catch a few short intriguing shots. On one of them, we saw Jennifer in the form of Alex Levy, who rejoices in the shining snow. In another shot, Reese Witherspoon, playing a colleague of the heroine Jennifer Bradley Jackson, is thoughtfully lying on the bed.

A spark of intrigue in the teaser for the future project was added by a shot where the president of the TV channel Corey Allison (Billy Crudup) addresses Alex with the words: “I beg you to come back to me,” announcing the possible resumption of their cooperation.











Still from the teaser of the second season of “Morning Show” / Screenshot

What the plot of the first season of the Morning Show tells

The series offers the viewer a story about the host of The Morning Show, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston). The TV reporter suddenly learns that her colleague Mitch (Steve Carell), with whom she worked together for 15 years, has been accused of sexual harassment and fired from his job. In an attempt to save the show, the producers hire a young journalist with no television experience – Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). A rivalry begins between Levy and Jackson, which leads to incredible chemistry (that is, friendship) on screen.

Interesting. The first season of The Morning Show was nominated for a Golden Globe and received the SAG Awards and the Critics’ Choice Television Award.

“Morning Show” 2021: watch the teaser of the series