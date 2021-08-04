The name of the richest actress in the world is named, and this is not Angelina Jolie

She was 45-year-old Reese Witherspoon.

Forbes named Reese Witherspoon the richest actress in the world. She made her fortune not only through roles in Hollywood films, Witherspoon is a successful producer and businesswoman.

Recently, a deal to sell most of her production company Hello Sunshine Witherspoon, the actress will retain only 18% of the business. After paying taxes on the sale of the last share of the company, she will receive about 120 million US dollars.









Witherspoon has been acting in films for over 30 years, and she is really in demand on the screen and knows how to make money by filming. So, now for one episode for a TV show, she receives about $ 1 million.

Producing and starring in The Morning Show for Apple TV earns her $ 1.2 million per episode, and big movie royalties run into the tens of millions of dollars. In addition, Reese has appeared in advertising campaigns for huge corporations.

In total, her fortune was estimated at 400 million US dollars. Among the richest actresses in the world are also Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Vergara, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth Moss and Margot Robbie, True, their fortune is estimated 3-4 times less than Witherspoon.