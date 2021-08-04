Tom Felton shared an archived snapshot with Harry Potter colleagues Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch

Tom Felton

Thursday in the social network Instagram is traditionally a day of remembrance – on this day, netizens share memorable pictures. 33-year-old Tom Felton also succumbed to nostalgia, who yesterday posted an old shot with colleagues from the Harry Potter films Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch.



Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Alfred Enoch

The actor is still close with his colleagues in the saga and occasionally pampers fans of famous films about the wizard with joint pictures with partners on the set.

With Watson, Felton sometimes sees himself in person, which causes even more talk about their mutual sympathy. The couple was repeatedly credited with the novel, and their colleague Rupert Grint said that there was chemistry between them on the set. However, Emma and Tom are really only connected by friendship: Watson’s heart has long been not free, and, according to rumors, she has even become engaged to her beloved Leo Robinton.

Tom Felton, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This year, the iconic franchise will celebrate its 20th anniversary – the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was released in 2001. As the lead actor Daniel Radcliffe has promised, they will have a grand celebration in honor of this. In what format it will be held is still unknown. But Potter fans are hoping for a surprise from their favorite actors.











Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint