Tom Hardy, Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway made long list of Golden Raspberry Awards

While the world of cinema is debating who got the Golden Globe, the Golden Raspberry anti-award announced the lists of nominees for the title of the best of the worst film works in 2020. So far, the organizers have presented extended lists, and on March 14th we will see the shortlist. On April 24, the award ceremony will take place. This is who claims to be not the most honorable title this year. Spoiler: The film “365 Days” breaks all records – it is presented in seven out of nine nominations.

Worst movie ever

• “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

• “365 days”

• “Halloween Hubie”

• “Music”

• “Wrong Girl”

• “Fantasy Island”

• “Love, weddings and other disasters”

• “Absolute proof”

• three films “Barbie and Kendra”

• “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson”

Worst director:

• Ron Howard – “Country Elegy”

• Charles Band – three films “Barbie and Kendra”

• Barbara Bialovas and Tomas Mandes – 365 Days

• Josh Trunk – Capone. Face with a scar”

• Sia – “Music”

• Stephen Brill – “Hubie’s Halloween”

• Stephen Gaigan – “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

• Brannon Howes – “Absolute Proof”

• Dennis Dugan – Love, Weddings and Other Disasters

• Tyler Spindel – “The Wrong Girl”

Worst actor:

• Robert De Niro – “Where’s My Jaw Dude”

• Jamie Dornan – “Love for Three” and “Wild Couple”

• Robert Downey Jr. – “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

• Tom Hardy – “Capone. Face with a scar”

• Adam Sandler – “Hubie’s Halloween”

• David Spade – The Wrong Girl

• John Turturro – “Nowhere Beyond”

• Paul Hogan – “The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”

• Michael Lindell – “Absolute Proof”

• Michelle Morrone – “365 days”

Worst Actress:

• Drew Barrymore – “Understudy”

• Anne Hathaway – “The Witches” and “The Last Thing He Wanted”

• Kate Hudson – Music

• Hilary Swank – “The Hunt” and “Dangerous Temptation”

• Katie Holmes – “Secret” and “Doll 2: Brahms”

• Diane Keaton – “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters”

• Lauren Lapkus – “The Wrong Girl”

• Maggie Q – “Happy Day of Death”

• Andrea Riseborough – “The Curse”

• Anna Maria Siklutska – “365 days”









Worst Supporting Actor:

• Nicolas Cage – “Jiu-Jitsu: Battle for Earth”

• Chevy Chase – “The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”

• Mel Gibson – “The Force of the Elements”

• Rudy Giuliani – Borat II

• Kevin James – Hubie’s Halloween

• Shia LaBeouf – “Kicking Debts”

• Arnold Schwarzenegger – “The Secret of the Dragon’s Seal”

• Nick Swardson – “The Wrong Girl”

• Christopher Walken – “Where’s My Jaw Dude”

• Bruce Willis – “Ordered to Destroy” and “Until the Morning”

Worst Supporting Actress

• Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

• Judy Dench – Artemis Fowle

• Glenn Close – “Country Elegy”

• Maddy Ziegler – Music

• Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

• Salma Hayek – “Real Demons” and “Bliss”

• Demi Moore – “Bird in a Cage. Infection”

• Olivia Newton-John – The Magnificent Mr. Dundee

• Maggie Kew – “Fantasy Island”

• Jackie Sandler – Wrong Girl

Worst Screen Duo:

• Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani – Borat 2

• Jamie Dornan & Emily Blunt – Wild Couple

• Robert Downey Jr. and his extremely flimsy Welsh accent – “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

• Jeremy Irons and Diane Keaton – “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters”

• Michelle Morrone and Anna Maria Siklutska – “365 days”

• Adam Sandler and his fool around – “Hubie’s Halloween”

• Fake CGI Dog and Harrison Ford – “Call of Nature”

• Cody Reni Cameron and Robin Sidney – three films “Barbie and Kendra”

• Mina Suvari and Jean Freeman or Nick Stahl – “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson”

• Lauren Lapkus and David Spade – Wrong Girl

Worst scenario:

• “365 days”

• “Village Elegy”

• “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

• “Fantasy Island”

• “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson”

• “Music”

• “Where is my jaw, dude”

• “Absolute proof”

• three films “Barbie and Kendra”

• “Wrong Girl”

• “The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”

Worst Remake:

• “Wonder Woman: 1984”

• “Mulan”

• “365 days”

• “Capone”

• “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

• “Halloween Hubie”

• “The Secret of the Dragon’s Seal”

• “Wrong Girl”

• both sequels “Barbie and Kendra”

• “Fantasy Island”

• “The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”

