what else Disney villainess should get a solo movie

On June 3, we are getting ready to meet in theaters the new Disney film “Cruella”, which will tell how the shocking villainess from “101 Dalmatians” embarked on a dark path. Oscar-winning Emma Stone played the main role. During the discussion of the picture, the journalists asked the 32-year-old actress, who recently gave birth to a child, what other Disney villain is worth making a solo film about. The star replied that she would be very interested to see the history of the formation of the sea witch Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Moreover, soon this character will appear on the screens in a new film adaptation of the famous fairy tale performed by comedian Melissa McCarthy

“She’s an octopus, and there must be a whole world, a relationship with parents and some kind of incident,” Stone shared with Variety. “You’ve never seen a non-human Disney villain investigated in this way.”







Viewers about the dark-skinned mermaid: “You would also make Mowgli a blue-eyed blonde”Perhaps R&B singer Halle Bailey will suit the role of Ariel as well as the “white” roles of Morgan Freeman and Will Smith.

Emma’s colleagues on Cruella have also expressed a desire to watch the story of Ursula’s rise as a villain. In the new film adaptation, she should become not just a sea witch, but also Ariel’s own aunt, and therefore, the sister of the king of the seas, Triton. It is quite possible that in her youth the sorceress lost the fight for the underwater throne and that is why she decided to regain power by deceit. She, like Cruella de Ville, may well be served by a woman who is misunderstood and offended by the whole world. And given how popular the film about Maleficent has become, the fairy-tale studio should definitely think about adapting another villainous story about an evil sorceress.

See also: