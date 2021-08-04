what to watch in the cinema at the weekend – RT in Russian

This week the new superhero film by James Gunn “Suicide Squad: Mission Bring It Through”, based on DC comics, will be released in Russia. Also on the big screen are two festival films: a fantastic melodrama about the relationship of a woman and a humanoid robot “I was created for you” and a dramedy about the collision of two Italian families from different social strata “Predators”. Fans of thrillers may be interested in the film “Midnight in the Grain Field” with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox, based on real events.

The Suicide Squad

Supervillains once again unite to complete a deadly mission. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Yuel Kinnaman) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) return to the screens, and Bloodspot (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Savant (Michael Rooker) and other holders of outstanding abilities.

However, this time the director will not be David Eyre, but James Gunn, who took up the DC universe after being temporarily suspended from work on the third part of “Guardians of the Galaxy” under the auspices of Marvel.

According to critics and early viewers, the director was able to fully enjoy the freedom of creativity. The tape turned out to be bloody (it comes out with an age limit of 18+) and funny. At the same time, according to social media users, Gunn showed quite serious emotional moments and even made viewers empathize with minor characters.

“I was made for you” (Ich bin dein Mensch)

Alma is a scientist working at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin. In search of funding for research, she agrees to take part in an experiment: to live for three weeks with a humanoid robot, which will try to become the perfect man for Alma.

The film is based on the short story of the same name by Emma Braslavsky, which won the 2020 Deutscher Science Fiction Preis. In this story, the writer, and after her the director Maria Schrader, explores the phenomena of lust, love and humanity.

The film “I was made for you” in 2021 participated in the main competition of the Berlin Film Festival. The organizers of the show especially note the tandem of actors Maren Eggert (“Experiment”) and Dan Stevens (“Beauty and the Beast”, “Downton Abbey”) – according to experts, they managed to create a feeling of unnaturalness and mismatch of characters (which is due to the plot). Eggert’s performance was awarded the Silver Bear.









“Predators” (I predatori)

Two Italian families, Pavone and Wismara, became embroiled in a conflict following a seemingly minor car accident. The situation is complicated by the fact that the heroes have opposite views on life: the former are intelligent representatives of high society, the latter are neo-fascists of proletarian origin. However, they are all predators, and each defends the right to happiness in his own understanding.

Debutant director Pietro Castellitto played 25-year-old scientist Federico, who will have to exhume the body of Friedrich Nietzsche. The director said that he put into the hero a sense of alienation and disappointment due to the discrepancy between the inner world of a person and the expectations of others. Castellito admitted that just such emotions became the source of inspiration for the creation of “Predators”.

“In this film, events develop as different destinies are intertwined, but the characters do not notice it. Here everyone is on his own, trapped in that stage of life when it seems that no one understands you, and you want everything to disappear. It takes a complete change of course to rekindle their hopes: this is their struggle. In any case, it is not easy to be happy, ”the author describes his work.

In 2020, the film was awarded the prize for the best script of the Horizons program at the Venice Film Festival.

Midnight in the Switchgrass

The detective thriller Midnight on the Grain Field is the directorial debut of producer Randall Emmett, who had a hand in the creation of The Irishman, Day of the Trigger, Escape Plan and many others. One of the central roles in the new film is played by Bruce Willis, with whom Emmett has been collaborating for over ten years.

The action of the tape takes place in 2004. The picture is based on real events that happened in 1990. Then serial killer Robert Benjamin Rhodes was caught in Texas.

In the story, a police officer (Emil Hirsch) is investigating a series of murders of women in the city of Pensacola. FBI employees are also interested in catching the criminal. Under the leadership of Agent Helter (Bruce Willis), Agent Lombardo (Megan Fox) is trying to reach the killer, who will risk trying on the role of the victim.

RogerEbert.com author Nick Allen warns that the film is full of clichés. At the same time, he highly appreciates the efforts of Megan Fox – according to the critic, Bruce Willis, unlike her, failed to improve the picture with his presence.