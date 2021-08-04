Who if not you? 10 iconic roles the stars have abandoned

John Travolta could become Forrest Gump, Will Smith could dodge bullets in The Matrix, and Gwyneth Paltrow could sink with the Titanic.

Today we can’t imagine anyone but Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump or Brian Cranston as Walter White from Breaking Bad. However, they could have been played by completely different actors. We have collected the most unexpected casting decisions of the directors, after which I want to say: “And thank God that I left.”

Michelle Pfeiffer / Clarissa Starling (The Silence of the Lambs)

The role went to Jodie Foster

Michelle admitted this year that she didn’t want to play an FBI agent Clarissa Starling, because she did not like the dark plot and the ending of the film, in which Hannibal Lecter escapes, cracking down on his guard as brutally as possible.

“I was terrified. Evil in the end, it turns out, won! I was uncomfortable with it and I refused “– said Pfeiffer.

Clarissa Starling’s character in 1992 earned Jodie Foster her second Best Actress Oscar.

Will Smith / Neo (The Matrix)

The role went to Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves played with Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett in the second and third parts The Matrix, but the Men in Black star originally claimed the lead. He later admitted that if he agreed, he “ruined everything.”

“I watched Keanu play in the cinema – and I rarely say this: I would ruin everything. At that time, I was not smart enough as an actor to convincingly embody such an interesting character, ”said Smith.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Rose (Titanic)

The role went to Kate Winslet

Gwyneth once shared her mother’s advice that it is indecent to bring backstage affairs to the public, and even more so – the proposed roles that you eventually rejected. However, recently Gwyneth nevertheless let slip that James Cameron offered her to play paired with DiCaprio in “Titanic”, but the story seemed boring to the actress. The role of Rose Bukater eventually brought worldwide fame to the young Kate Winslet, who at that time had already declared herself in Ang Lee’s drama Sense and Sensibility (nominated for an Oscar in 1995 for Best Supporting Actress).

John Travolta / Forrest Gump (Forrest Gump)

The role went to Tom Hanks

John Travolta decided to star in “Pulp Fiction” Quentin Tarantino instead of starring in the classic by Robert Zemeckis. The two films eventually battled it out at the 1995 Academy Awards: Forrest Gump won 6 awards, including Best Actor for Tom Hanks, and “Pulp Fiction” got only one – for the script. But here we have to admit that Travolta would hardly have turned out Forrest, and even now it is impossible to imagine that he was played by someone other than Hanks.

Burt Reynolds / Edward Lewis (Pretty Woman)

The role went to Richard Gere

Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds didn’t want to kiss Julia Roberts in the legendary rom-com 1990, considering that the film would turn out to be too scandalous (the rich man and the prostitute fall in love with each other), and the role of Edward Lewis went to Richard Gere. It is rumored that during this period Bert also refused to play James Bond. The actor decided that the public would not accept the American 007 agent.

Emma Watson / Mia (La La Land)

The role went to Emma Stone









Star of “Harry Potter” really wanted in his film Damien Chazelle. It was she who was originally supposed to play Mia in the Oscar-winning musical that became a hit all over the world. But Watson refused, because at that time she became an ardent activist in the fight for women’s rights.

Meanwhile, another Emma Stone won her first Oscar for La La Land. It is noteworthy that, after a while, Watson will replace Stone in the cast “Little women” Greta Gerwig. This melodrama was nominated for 6 Oscars last year, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. “

Angelina Jolie / Ryan Stone (“Gravity”)

The role went to Sandra Bullock

Angelina Jolie did not want to go into space in the incredibly beautiful and powerful film by Alfonso Cuaron “Gravity”, although the director tried very hard to get her consent. Despite the fact that in 2010 (it was then that Cuarón offered Jolie a role), his track record already included “And your mom too” “Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban” and “Child of Man”, the actress was not interested in the opportunity to work with him. Cuarón ironically recalled that Jolie only read 3 pages of the script.

Jack Nicholson / Michael Corleone (The Godfather)

The role went to Al Pacino

Nicholson once admitted that he turned down the iconic role Michael Corleone, realizing that she is not his.

“At the time, I thought that Indians should play Indians and Italians should play Italians … Many actors, including me, could have played Michael, but Al Pacino was Michael Corleone. I can’t think of a better compliment for him. ” told Nicholson.

By the way, initially non-Italian actors were considered for the role of Michael Corleone – Warren Beatty, Robert Redford and Martin Sheen.

Mark Wahlberg / Jack Twist (Brokeback Mountain)

The role went to Jake Gyllenhaal

Wahlberg was the very first actor Ang Lee asked to play the role of cowboy Jack in a controversial gay drama Brokeback Mountain. Arriving at a meeting with the director and reading part of the script, Mark was shocked by the detailed description of the love scenes of the two main characters and refused.

“Ang, you’re a talented filmmaker, but I don’t feel like acting like that.” Wahlberg said then.

The drama was first shown at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the main award. The film won 3 Oscars for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Soundtrack. Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger who played in it nominated, but the statuettes were not given.

Matthew Broderick / Walter White (Breaking Bad)

The role went to Brian Cranston

Matthew Broderick, best known for his 1986 cult comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, numerous Broadway appearances and being Sarah Jessica Parker’s husband, was cast as chemistry teacher Walter White in the crime series Breaking Bad (2008). According to the plot, the main character turns from a little man into a cruel and successful drug dealer named Heisenberg. However, Broderick refused, stating that he was not interested in playing the bad guys. The role went to Brian Cranston.

Breaking Bad is now one of the best series in history, as is Cranston’s character. The actor became famous all over the world, taking 4 Emmy and Golden Globes for his work. Where was the last time you saw Matthew Broderick?

Bette Midler / Amy Wilkes (Misery)

The role went to Katie Bates

Anyone who watched Misery Rob Reiner, will not forget the eerie scene in which obsessed fan Annie (Katie Bates) breaks the ankles of her beloved writer Paul Sheldon (James Caan) with a sledgehammer so that he does not escape from her captivity. The episode forced the legendary Bette Midler out of the project when she read the script, although the actress was the first to whom Reiner offered the role.

Annie’s image eventually earned Katie Bates an Oscar and made her a star overnight. Midler later scolded herself for refusing.