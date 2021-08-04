Who will be played by Monica Bellucci, Renee Zellweger and Natalie Portman

An overview of interesting projects launched into production.

Monica Bellucci returns to the screen after a short pause: over the past couple of years, the actress has played in only one festival project. The crime thriller Memory, directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), tells the story of professional hitman Alex Lewis, who is being hunted by a crime syndicate. Liam Neeson and Guy Pearce will join the star cast of the picture. By the way, the main character of the film has memory problems, like Guy Pearce in the film “Remember”.

Renee Zellweger will star in the comedy Hole Nine from Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King. The star of the melodrama “Bridget Jones’s Diary” will play the main role – ex-golfer Casey Jones. When in the life of the heroine comes a black streak, and marriage is nearing divorce, Jones takes a hockey stick to start a professional career from the beginning.

Natalie Portman agreed to the role of the main character Tess in the serial project “Days of Solitude” based on the book of the same name by the writer Ellena Ferrante. The Oscar winner will play a woman who was abandoned by her husband, leaving her with two children and dogs. As a result, Tess almost slips into madness with grief and humiliation, but still finds the strength to love life again.









Oscar-nominated director Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are Alright) will direct the drama series The Girl from Plainville. The main role, Michelle Carter’s girlfriend, will be played by Elle Fanning. The plot of the series is built around the high-profile case of SMS suicide. Carter convinced her boyfriend, Roy Conrad, to commit suicide over the phone, after which a high-profile trial ensued.

