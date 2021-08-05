A close friend of Justin Timberlake spoke about the singer’s second child for the first time

“Justin will kill me if I say.”







In July 2020, Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel secretly became parents for the second time. The couple had a son. For fans, the birth of the baby was a real surprise. Jessica was so good at hiding her position that only the closest knew about the unborn child.









The couple did not give any comments about the addition to the family. But Lance Bass, a former member of the N’Sync group, in which Timberlake also performed, spoke on this topic.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer admitted that he saw pictures of the newborn, and he is very cute. The journalists asked what name the parents gave their son. To which Lance replied, “That’s a good question … Justin will kill me if I say it.”

Recall that the couple met in 2007, after five years of romance, Jessica and Justin got married. At the end of last year, they were on the verge of divorce. The network got pictures in which the singer flirts with his colleague on the set Alicia Wainwright.