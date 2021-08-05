A rare exit: Cameron Diaz hit the lenses of the paparazzi with her one and a half-year-old daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz with daughter Raddix

48-year-old Cameron Diaz, who left her acting career for the sake of her family, devotes all her time to the child. Already at the age of one and a half, little Raddix, born in January last year, attends a swimming circle, where her star mother takes her. The paparazzi managed to capture the joint exit of mother and daughter in Beverly Hills.



In her lately traditional, voluminous black dress and homemade hairstyle, Cameron walked with her daughter to the car. The actress hid her face under sunglasses, probably in the hope that the paparazzi would not recognize her. Cameron, like her husband, does not like to advertise her personal life. Official information about the child Cameron and her husband, 41-year-old musician Benji Madden, told fans only once – at the birth of their daughter. Since then, for a year and a half, fans have received information about the daughter of a star couple only in fits and starts.

Earlier it was reported that they managed to have a child with the help of a surrogate mother, since Cameron’s attempts to get pregnant on her own were unsuccessful.

Convinced childfree Cameron Diaz began to think about the child only after meeting her future husband in 2014. Since 2015, the couple have been officially married and are now raising their first child.



Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Cameron complements the image of an ideal housewife by publishing video recipes on her instagram. Since the artist is now promoting her own brand of wine, she often shares with fans the secrets of combining dishes and her signature drink.







