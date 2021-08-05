A scandal erupts around Angelina Jolie’s adopted son

Former friend of Angelina Jolie from Cambodia lied that he was Maddox’s real father and signed documents on behalf of the parent to speed up the adoption process and get court permission.

The adopted son of 46-year-old Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie Maddox may have living biological parents, and at the time of adoption, he was unlikely to be an orphan. This was stated in an exclusive interview with Mail Online by a former friend of the celebrity Sarat Moon.

Moon, who ran a non-governmental organization in Cambodia, became a close friend of Jolie during her visits to the country in 2000, where the actress’s eldest adopted son is from. He was also instrumental in the adoption process, signing legal documents stating that he was Maddox’s real father, although he was not. He took this step to speed up the process and get the approval of Cambodian judges for adoption.

“I’m not 100% sure that Maddox was an orphan, even though he came from an orphanage. At least one of the parents could be alive at the time of his adoption. But I never asked these difficult questions, no one This often happened in Cambodia. Many babies were abandoned in shelters or sold to them by their parents because they could not afford to take care of them, “he admitted to reporters.

In turn, Kek Galibru, head of the human rights agency Licadho, who investigated Maddox’s adoption, is sure that the boy “was not a real orphan and was not abandoned.”

Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox in 2002 [+–] Photo: Getty Images

However, Angelina Jolie claims to have made every effort to make sure Maddox has no living parents, and has always said that he is an orphan.

“I would never take her child away from a mother. I can only imagine how awful it would be,” she said.

But new questions raised by Moon have surfaced in a new documentary, Stolen Children, by 21-year-old director Elizabeth Jacobs, which investigates whether children in Cambodia have been stolen from their families and sent up for adoption.

“Stolen Children” documentary raises questions about the legality of Angelina Jolie’s adoption of a boy from Cambodia [+–]

At one time, Elizabeth’s parents used the services of an adoption agent, Lauryn Galindo, the very woman Jolie used to adopt Maddox in 2002. At the time, Galindo and her sister Lynn Devin were running an adoption agency called Seattle International Adoptions, and soon after Maddox’s adoption, they faced criminal charges.









Devin was fined $ 150,000 for forging documents to obtain US visas for “orphans”, and Galindo was jailed for 18 months in 2004 for the same crime and money laundering.

When the scandal was exposed, the governments of the United States and several other countries stopped adopting children from Cambodia, and Jolie said she knew nothing about the illegal trade. According to her, there is no evidence that Maddox was not an orphan.

Moon, on the other hand, claims that any issues are resolved with the help of money.

“Angelina did not personally intervene. It was those who were with her, who controlled the process and asked me to help,” he added. The man claims that he was approached with such a request because of his friendship with Jolie and his influence in the province of Battambang in northwestern Cambodia, where his nongovernmental organization is based, which has implemented several projects. These included educational programs for children, funding for poor farmers, and health programs. They all targeted villagers in northeastern Cambodia.



Angelina Jolie, Sarat Moon and Maddox [+–] Photo: The Daily Mail

Referring to the documentary, Moon said:

“I hope he reveals the whole Cambodian adoption system at the time. But I don’t want Maddox to be hurt emotionally. His adoption was legally enacted, but to this day I can’t say for sure if he was an orphan, I don’t I think that someone can. But I do not want him to be damaged by what can happen. I want Maddox to have a good life and a bright future. I still love him and Angelina very much, although I have been with them for a long time. have not seen”.

As you know, Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt jointly take care of their six children, 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox and 15-year-old Shiloh, as well as adoptive Zakhara (6), Pax (17) and Maddox (19).