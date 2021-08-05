A spokesman for Emma Watson commented on rumors about the end of the actress’s career

“Watson wants to start a family.”







Rumors surfaced yesterday that 30-year-old Emma Watson is about to retire from her acting career. This was reported by the Daily Mail, citing a source close to the actress. According to him, the star of the film “Harry Potter” intends to focus not on acting, but on the relationship with her boyfriend Leo Robinton. The Western media have repeatedly mentioned that the couple is engaged, but there is no official confirmation.









“Emma went underground, she spends all the time with Leo. They literally went to the bottom. Maybe Watson wants to start a family, ”said the insider. He also added that it is quite possible that the actress decided to pause her career due to the pandemic or the lack of proposals for new roles.

However, Watson’s representative Jason Weinberg has now made an official statement. His statement was published by the portal Entertainment Weekly. “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant, but her career is not,” he said.

We will remind, the last time we saw Emma on the big screen in the film “Little Women”, which was released in December 2019. Currently, she has no announced projects, but fans hope that the tapes with her participation will soon be shown in theaters again.