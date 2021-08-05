Angelina Jolie accused of illegal adoption of a child

Actress “bought” Maddox’s son for $ 100?







Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox











Angelina Jolie is raising six children, three of whom are adopted. The actress was repeatedly involved in scandals over the legality of her guardianship. This time, journalists also questioned whether the star had the right to adopt her eldest son Maddox, who was born in Cambodia.









Similar conversations emerged after aspiring journalist Elizabeth Jacobs decided to film the documentary Stolen Children, which would reveal the details of Cambodian child adoption. According to The Sun, Maddox was bought for a pittance by American Loreen Galindo, who earned money by reselling children from Cambodia. The girl’s agency allegedly hired “recruiters” to pick up children from poor families. According to insiders, the director has evidence that the actress’s eldest son cost her $ 100.

It is reported that the journalist has no plans to press charges against Jolie. The girl only wants to investigate the participants in the resale of children from Cambodia. Elizabeth Jacobs notes that the stellar mom should reveal to her eldest son the truth about his biological parents: “I think that Angelina Jolie, as a mother, should talk to Maddox in private, regardless of whether they want to go public or not. Parents’ decision to withhold this information can be enormous trauma. ”