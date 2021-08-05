Angelina Jolie appeared in a refugee camp in Burkina Faso (photo)

The actress admitted that she admires the people who are faced with the need to leave their homes and flee, and also complained that politicians pay little attention to the problem of internally displaced persons.

The 46-year-old Hollywood actress and special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie visited refugees in the Gudubo camp in the central city of Kaya in Burkina Faso to highlight the problems faced by people displaced from their homes, writes the Daily Mail.

The celebrity appeared in front of people with her head covered and gave a speech on the occasion of World Refugee Day. She stressed that over the past year, the number of those forced to leave their homes has doubled, and she “never worried” about the displaced people as she is now. According to her, she admires these people the most in the world. Angelina stressed that if the problem is not addressed, it will grow.



Angelina Jolie in a refugee camp in Burkina Faso [+–] Photo: Getty Images







“We need to grasp the path that we are treading globally, with so many conflicts raging and the very real possibility that climate change will force tens, if not hundreds of millions of people to leave their homes in the future, with no opportunity to return. which the international community is trying to resolve conflicts and insecurity is violated. Disordered, unequal, it is based on inherited privileges, it obeys the whims of political leaders and focuses on the interests of powerful countries “, – said the actress.



Photo: Getty Images

She then called on the international community to focus on finding solutions to reduce the number of refugees around the world:

“The truth is, we are not doing half of what we could and should do to find solutions that allow refugees to return home or support host countries such as Burkina Faso.”

More than 1.2 million people in the Sahel region of West and Central Africa have been forced to flee since 2019, according to the United Nations. Funding for its response to the country’s refugee crisis is critically low and needs to be increased by about 80%.

