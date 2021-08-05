Anne Hathaway shares an effective trick for raising a young son

American actress, Emmy and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway spoke about the most “powerful” parenting trick that works flawlessly with her eldest four-year-old son Jonathan. Also, the star and her husband Adam Shulman have a youngest child – a one-year-old son, Jack. On January 12, the 38-year-old actress took part in The Tonight Show, where she spoke about her new film Locked Down, and in a conversation with host Jimmy Fallon raised the topic of raising children in her family.

Ann confessed that she “used Santa Claus” to her advantage when it was necessary to get a young child to do something good. So, during the holidays, the Hathaway family traveled a lot in their own car. Small children, being together, often share something and quarrel about it. The actress asked to imagine one of the moments: they are on the road in a confined space, “it gets too hot in the car, suddenly in one second everyone starts screaming loudly.” It turned out that the sons did not share some delicacy, which is why they quarreled.









Anne didn’t know how to deal with the situation, but suddenly remembered that her oldest child had truly believed in the existence of Santa Claus for the first time this year, and she decided to use it. Hathaway turned to the child and said, “Okay Johnny, what about Santa?” At the same moment, the box of sweets was in the mother’s hands without any objection. The 4-year-old kid peacefully shared with his younger brother, and the parents realized that this life hack can now be used for some time.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya