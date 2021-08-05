Ariana Grande got married: photos | Vogue Ukraine

In December last year, it became known about the engagement of Ariana Grande. The singer published a series of romantic photos with her lover, luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, and showed her engagement ring. Ariana’s ring finger was adorned with a beautiful ring with a large oval-shaped diamond and a pearl. Now the couple has officially become husband and wife. The wedding took place in chamber format last weekend at the singer’s home in Montecito, California.

Arina Grande and Dalton Gomez

“They both love Montecito and spend a lot of time there together. So it was only natural that they got married in Ariana’s house. The celebration was modest and deeply personal – fewer than 20 people attended. Ariana and Dalton and their families are very happy,” he said. representative of the performer.









Arina Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana and Dalton began dating secretly in February 2020, and declassified their relationship in May of the same year. As a couple, they first appeared in the music video Stuck With U, created by Grande in collaboration with Justin Bieber. For both, this marriage was the first, however, Ariana Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, but in October 2018 they broke up.